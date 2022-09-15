Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
August is usually a dry month; no significant rain was received.
Kajiado central, south and east are in severe vegetation deficit.
County water situation is inadequate with Kajiado central, east and south most affected. Strategic waterpoints in Kajiado west are getting pressure from livestock, people and wildlife.
Pasture condition ranged from fair in west to poor and depleted in central, east and south parts of the County respectively.
Production Indicators
Livestock production namely; their body condition, milk production and prices remained far below the long-term average with a deteriorating trend.
Rain fed crops harvest from long rains was way below normal.
Access indicators
The TOT continued to decline below the short-term average while distances to water sources increased and longer than the long-term average for similar period of the year.
Household milk consumption was below the long-term average due to low production.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long-term and on an increasing trend with 2.5 percent MAM.
The proportion of households consuming poor and borderline diet increased.
Coping strategy rose above the five-year average.