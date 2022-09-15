Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 August is usually a dry month; no significant rain was received.

 Kajiado central, south and east are in severe vegetation deficit.

 County water situation is inadequate with Kajiado central, east and south most affected. Strategic waterpoints in Kajiado west are getting pressure from livestock, people and wildlife.

 Pasture condition ranged from fair in west to poor and depleted in central, east and south parts of the County respectively.

Production Indicators

 Livestock production namely; their body condition, milk production and prices remained far below the long-term average with a deteriorating trend.

 Rain fed crops harvest from long rains was way below normal.

Access indicators

 The TOT continued to decline below the short-term average while distances to water sources increased and longer than the long-term average for similar period of the year.

 Household milk consumption was below the long-term average due to low production.

 Utilization Indicators

 Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long-term and on an increasing trend with 2.5 percent MAM.

 The proportion of households consuming poor and borderline diet increased.

 Coping strategy rose above the five-year average.