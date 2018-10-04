Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The county received some off-season rains in the last week of August.  Pasture, browse and water situations were above the long term average for similar period of the year.

Production Indicators

Livestock were not expected to move to other counties for the next three months as pasture, browse and water is available.

Household daily milk production was still below the long term average due to low livestock tropical unit and low calving rate.

Livestock body condition was good and stable for all species.

Access indicators

The terms of trade was above the long term average and expected to remain so for the next two months.

Milk consumption was below the long term average for similar period of the year due to low production.