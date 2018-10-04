Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The county received some off-season rains in the last week of August. Pasture, browse and water situations were above the long term average for similar period of the year.
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition was good and stable for all species.
Household daily milk production was still below the long term average due to low livestock tropical unit and low calving rate.
Livestock were not expected to move to other counties for the next three months as pasture, browse and water is available.
Access indicators
The terms of trade was above the long term average and expected to remain so for the next two months.
Milk consumption was below the long term average for similar period of the year due to low production.
Return distances to water sources for both domestic use and livestock were shorter than the long term averages.
Utilization Indicators
Most of the households would afford acceptable diet with less stressful coping strategies.
The risk of malnutrition for under-fives improved to below long term average for this time of the year.