04 Oct 2018

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (813.17 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The county received some off-season rains in the last week of August.  Pasture, browse and water situations were above the long term average for similar period of the year.

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition was good and stable for all species.

  • Household daily milk production was still below the long term average due to low livestock tropical unit and low calving rate.

  • Livestock were not expected to move to other counties for the next three months as pasture, browse and water is available.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade was above the long term average and expected to remain so for the next two months.

  • Milk consumption was below the long term average for similar period of the year due to low production.

  • Return distances to water sources for both domestic use and livestock were shorter than the long term averages.

Utilization Indicators

  • Most of the households would afford acceptable diet with less stressful coping strategies.

  • The risk of malnutrition for under-fives improved to below long term average for this time of the year.

