Kenya

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received heavy rains in the third week of April after nearly three weeks of dry period after the onset.

  • Vegetation condition was normal and water situation was fair - Forage was fair and regenerating across livelihood zone.

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition is fair and was likely to improve in May.

  • Livestock prices were stable and above short-term average while milk production remained below the long-term average.

  • Crops in Mixed Farming zone were behind development schedule and yields for the season was likely to be below normal.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade was above five-year average but in an increasing trend.

  • Household milk consumption is below long-term average for similar period of the year.

  • Distances to water sources were similar to the long-term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was below the long-term average for the month of April.

  • Coping strategy index continue to reduced. Most households (83.3%) were consuming acceptable diet with about 16.7% at borderline.

