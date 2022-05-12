Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Vegetation condition was normal and water situation was fair - Forage was fair and regenerating across livelihood zone.

The County received heavy rains in the third week of April after nearly three weeks of dry period after the onset.

Production Indicators

Livestock body condition is fair and was likely to improve in May.

Livestock prices were stable and above short-term average while milk production remained below the long-term average.