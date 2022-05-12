Kenya
Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received heavy rains in the third week of April after nearly three weeks of dry period after the onset.
Vegetation condition was normal and water situation was fair - Forage was fair and regenerating across livelihood zone.
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition is fair and was likely to improve in May.
Livestock prices were stable and above short-term average while milk production remained below the long-term average.
Crops in Mixed Farming zone were behind development schedule and yields for the season was likely to be below normal.
Access indicators
The terms of trade was above five-year average but in an increasing trend.
Household milk consumption is below long-term average for similar period of the year.
Distances to water sources were similar to the long-term averages for similar period of the year.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was below the long-term average for the month of April.
Coping strategy index continue to reduced. Most households (83.3%) were consuming acceptable diet with about 16.7% at borderline.