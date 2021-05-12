Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

✓ In April, the County received near normal rainfall but with poor temporal and spatial distribution.

✓ Vegetation greenness was above normal and water fairly available and accessible for both livestock and domestic use.

Production Indicators

✓ Livestock body condition was good and they were in their normal grazing fields.

✓ Livestock prices were stable above short-term average. Milk production improved but still below the long-term average probably due to low tropical livestock units.

✓ The rain fed crops condition was poor due to poor rainfall distribution

Access indicators

✓ The terms of trade was above five-year average while the amount of milk consumed by households was within the long-term consumption for similar period of the year.

✓ Distances to water sources were slightly longer than long-term averages for similar period of the year.

Utilization Indicators

✓ The risk of malnutrition for under-fives this time was compared to the past five-year average for similar month.

✓ Households used the normal coping strategies such as selling small stocks to get food or money to buy food.

✓ About 3.4% of the pastoral households had less or equal to 21 dietary diversity score.