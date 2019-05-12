Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

 April was mainly marked with dry weather conditions with severe vegetation greenness deficit. In a normal year, April is a wet month.

 This year, the long rains started late in the fourth week of April instead of third week of March.

Production Indicators

 Cattle body condition was poor while that of goats was fair.

 Continued intra – migration reported in Matapato, Mbirikani, Entonet, Rombo, Chylu and Kenyawa Poka.

Access indicators

 Distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock were longer than the long term averages.

 The TOT was above the long term average but on a declining trend.

 Milk consumption was below normal at this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

 Nearly forty percent of the households in the County consumed poor diet due to lack of varieties of foodstuffs or money to buy food.

 Pastoral West was most hit with 9.3% of the under-fives at rsik of malnutrition.