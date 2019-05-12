12 May 2019

Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (812.26 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

 April was mainly marked with dry weather conditions with severe vegetation greenness deficit. In a normal year, April is a wet month.

 This year, the long rains started late in the fourth week of April instead of third week of March.

Production Indicators

 Cattle body condition was poor while that of goats was fair.

 Continued intra – migration reported in Matapato, Mbirikani, Entonet, Rombo, Chylu and Kenyawa Poka.

Access indicators

 Distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock were longer than the long term averages.

 The TOT was above the long term average but on a declining trend.

 Milk consumption was below normal at this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

 Nearly forty percent of the households in the County consumed poor diet due to lack of varieties of foodstuffs or money to buy food.

 Pastoral West was most hit with 9.3% of the under-fives at rsik of malnutrition.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.