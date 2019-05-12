Kajiado County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
April was mainly marked with dry weather conditions with severe vegetation greenness deficit. In a normal year, April is a wet month.
This year, the long rains started late in the fourth week of April instead of third week of March.
Production Indicators
Cattle body condition was poor while that of goats was fair.
Continued intra – migration reported in Matapato, Mbirikani, Entonet, Rombo, Chylu and Kenyawa Poka.
Access indicators
Distance to water sources for both domestic and livestock were longer than the long term averages.
The TOT was above the long term average but on a declining trend.
Milk consumption was below normal at this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
Nearly forty percent of the households in the County consumed poor diet due to lack of varieties of foodstuffs or money to buy food.
Pastoral West was most hit with 9.3% of the under-fives at rsik of malnutrition.