Joining Forces Alliance for Children in Kenya Statement on COVID-19 Emergency Response in Kenya

COVID-19 Response

We foremost commend the Government of Kenya for its on-going well-coordinated efforts on the COVID-19 Emergency Response.

We acknowledge and applaud all the health care workers for their commitment in preventing, detecting and responding to various cases of COVID-19.

We salute all children and the people of Kenya for responding positively to the Government guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As part of our contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Response actions in Kenya, the JFA-Kenya is currently involved in undertaking COVID-19 response activities targeting to reach an estimated 1,200,000 children (640,000 girls and 560,000 boys).

We are currently undertaking the following initiatives to support the Government of Kenya’s efforts towards the COVID-19 pandemic in 39 Counties:

a) Provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health care facilities;

b) Strengthening the capacity of Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) as guided by the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Community Health Response Minimum Standards;

c) Promoting high standards of hygiene through;

Dissemination of COVID-19 prevention related messages to children, their families and their communities

Provision of a hand washing facilities, masks, soap and sanitizers to households

Provision of sanitary towels for girls

Provision of water tanks that are being placed in common places that are accessible to the public

d) Responding to the emerging need for food at the household level through provision of Cash transfer and food packages

e) Supporting access to virtual platforms that enable children to share their experiences, concerns and needs as they remain at home during the COVID-19 pandemic;