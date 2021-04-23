Japan donates USD 1.5 million to support refugees and the host community in Kenya’s Turkana County

Nairobi, 20 April 2021-- The Government of Japan has donated a total of USD 1,481,263 to UN-Habitat towards the planning and implementation of the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement which aims to promote integration and peaceful co-existence of the host and refugee communities in settlements in northern Kenya.

The new tranche of funding will support the continued effort and engagement in Kalobeyei through the project titled ‘Ensuring Accessibility and A Strengthened Conflict-Resolution Strategy For Refugee-Host Community Integration’.

The project supplements UN-Habitat’s existing work, intending to strengthen community resilience and integration between host and refugee communities, reducing tensions and conflicts; Enhancing accessibility channels and public facilities with a focus on vulnerable groups through regeneration in Kalobeyei Settlement and Kakuma Camp to enable long-term management of implemented projects and; to Enhance Private Sector Investments by promoting infrastructure investments through engaging various Japanese Private Sector partners to achieve local economic development and ensuring livelihood enabling environments

It will be implemented during the period March 2021 to March 2022. By adopting new approaches and innovation, UN-Habitat will ensure enhanced accessibility for basic social services provision and protection for refugees and host communities in Turkana West . It will also enhance resilience by supporting emergency response and the recovery process from the current Covid-19 and sustainably support community adaption and resilience of the affected communities relevant to entrepreneurial and livelihood training.

Since 2016, UN-Habitat, with support from the Government of Japan, has implemented several programs within the settlement. These projects have leveraged the opportunities and benefits to support local economic growth and development, making Kalobeyei a model to promote implementation and highlight the Humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding nexus approach.