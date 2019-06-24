24 Jun 2019

IT Takes Us All To End Violence Against Children

Infographic
from World Vision
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)2 pages

IT TAKES ME, MY FAMILY & COMMUNITY TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

We work alongside families as well as local, national, and global partners so as to help children and their families take an active role in building lives free of need and full of promise. We speak the truth against injustice and continually challenge ourselves and others to do the utmost for those we serve.

Our aspiration is to help ensure girls and boys:
Enjoy good health,
Are educated for life,
Experience the love of God and their neighbours
Are cared for, protected and participate in improving their lives.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.