IT Takes Us All To End Violence Against Children

IT TAKES ME, MY FAMILY & COMMUNITY TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

We work alongside families as well as local, national, and global partners so as to help children and their families take an active role in building lives free of need and full of promise. We speak the truth against injustice and continually challenge ourselves and others to do the utmost for those we serve.

Our aspiration is to help ensure girls and boys:

Enjoy good health,

Are educated for life,

Experience the love of God and their neighbours

Are cared for, protected and participate in improving their lives.