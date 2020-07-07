Kenya
‘It is in me to work to support my community’: How a local NGO in Kenya is helping vulnerable people during COVID-19
By promoting best practices to prevent transmission of the coronavirus, distributing water, hygiene supplies and food, and supporting women survivors of gender-based violence, Caroline Sakwa and the Shining Hope for Communities non-governmental organization are mobilizing vulnerable people in Kenyan to support one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Loisa Maloba, UN Volunteers Communications Assistant, and Saviano Abreu, Communications Team Leader, in Nairobi, Kenya
