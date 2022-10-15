Kenya

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • The weather pattern for month of September was characterized by intermittent cloud cover, moderate day time temperature and moderate winds during the night.
  • Vegetation condition remained in a severe drought status.
  • Forage shortage prevailed due to depletion of majority of grazing areas and dry season grazing reserves.
  • Water availability was fair in majority of pastoral livelihood zones with increasing distances to watering points.

