Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The weather pattern for month of September was characterized by intermittent cloud cover, moderate day time temperature and moderate winds during the night.
- Vegetation condition remained in a severe drought status.
- Forage shortage prevailed due to depletion of majority of grazing areas and dry season grazing reserves.
- Water availability was fair in majority of pastoral livelihood zones with increasing distances to watering points.