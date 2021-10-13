Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month’s weather conditions was characterized by hot sunny weather and heavy cloud cover accompanied by strong winds.
Vegetation condition remained at severe vegetation deficit.
A great proportion of accessible forage was poor a factor that led to migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.
Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources remained high in pastoral livelihood zone.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Body condition for majority of livestock was fair to poor for goats, sheep and cattle and deteriorating in all livelihood zones. Few cattle deaths due to starvation reported in the county.
Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage and water shortage continue.
Access Indicators
Livestock market performance was above LTA but deteriorating steadily while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks held.
Household milk consumption was poor due to its low availability as a result of the reduced production.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased slightly.
Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly