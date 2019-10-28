Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of September was characterized by hot weather conditions during the day. There were strong winds.
The 3-month Vegetation Condition was stable, sliding back into moderate vegetation condition band.
Condition as well as availability of pasture and browse ranged from poor to very poor and on a deteriorating trend.
Water availability in all sources ranged from fair to poor and on a deteriorating trend in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Body condition of small stock and cattle was ranged from fair to very poor in all livelihood zones. Few cattle and sheep deaths occurred in the pastoral livelihood zone.
Milk production was poor and on a declining trend in the agropastoral and pastoral livelihood zone.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices stabilized while food prices increased over the period under review.
Household milk consumption was poor over the period under review due to poor production.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of households that were unable to adequately meet their daily nutritional needs increased considerably.
Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s worsened significantly over period under review.