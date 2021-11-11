Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month’s weather conditions was characterized by hot, cloudy weather with intermittent rainfall episodes.

 Vegetation condition remained at moderate vegetation deficit.

 A great proportion of accessible forage was poor a factor that led to herders to remain in dry season grazing reserves.

 Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources remained high in pastoral livelihood zone.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Body condition for majority of livestock was fair to poor for goats, sheep and cattle and deteriorating in all livelihood zones. Few cases of deaths due to starvation reported in the county.

 Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage and water shortage continue.

Access Indicators

 Livestock market performance was below LTA and deteriorating steadily while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to diminishing stocks.

 Household milk consumption was poor due to its low availability as a result of the reduced production.

Utilization Indicators

 Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased slightly.

 Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased considerably.