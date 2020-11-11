Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of October was characterized by sunny and hot weather. Rainy season onset came late at end month.
The county Vegetation Condition declined but maintained an above normal vegetation greenness.
Majority of accessible forage was fair, with a steady rate of depletion. Dry grazing reserves have good forage with limited accessibility due to water access challenges.
Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good to fair in all livelihood zones. However, majority are deteriorating.
Household milk production declined marginally in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices declined slightly amid easing of travel restrictions as food commodities prices stabilized.
Household milk consumption reduced slightly over the period due to low production but within the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption stabilized.
Proportion of children who were moderately and severely malnourished was 3.1% and 4.2% respectively.