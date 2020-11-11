Kenya

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of October was characterized by sunny and hot weather. Rainy season onset came late at end month.

  • The county Vegetation Condition declined but maintained an above normal vegetation greenness.

  • Majority of accessible forage was fair, with a steady rate of depletion. Dry grazing reserves have good forage with limited accessibility due to water access challenges.

  • Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators

  • Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good to fair in all livelihood zones. However, majority are deteriorating.

  • Household milk production declined marginally in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock prices declined slightly amid easing of travel restrictions as food commodities prices stabilized.

  • Household milk consumption reduced slightly over the period due to low production but within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption stabilized.

  • Proportion of children who were moderately and severely malnourished was 3.1% and 4.2% respectively.

