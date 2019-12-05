Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Oct 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The month of October was characterized by a mixture of cloudy and hot weather conditions during the day. Rains with high time and space variability were received.
- The 3-month Vegetation Condition was stable, remaining in a moderate vegetation condition.
- Condition and availability of pasture and browse ranged from poor to very poor.
- Water availability in all sources ranged from fair to poor. Its availability has improved in several parts of the county.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- Body condition of small stock and cattle was ranged from fair to very poor in all livelihood zones. Few cattle and sheep deaths occurred in the pastoral livelihood zone.
- Milk production was poor and on a declining trend in the agropastoral and pastoral livelihood zone.
Access Indicators
- Livestock prices stabilized while food prices increased over the period under review.
- Household milk consumption was poor over the period under review due to poor production.
Utilization Indicators
- Proportion of households that were unable to adequately meet their daily nutritional needs was high above 50% of population.
- A malnutrition level among children under five year’s remained high after a slight over period under review.