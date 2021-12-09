Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Weather was characterized by hot, cloudy weather with heavy rains during the last dekad. Cherab and Sericho have not received any significant amount of rain.

 Vegetation condition deteriorated to severe vegetation deficit.

 Forage availability was very poor. This affected animals’ health immensely. Majority remained in dry season grazing reserves.

 Water availability was poor in majority of locations making distances to sources remain high in the pastoral livelihood zone.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Body condition in all species remained poor due to starvation and the most affected are cattle, sheep and goats. Several cases of deaths due to starvation have been confirmed in various parts.

 Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage unless the ongoing rains perform well.

Access Indicators

 Livestock market performance was poor and deteriorating gradually while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to poor production and diminishing stocks.

 Household fresh milk consumption was low due to unavailability.

Utilization Indicators

 Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased significantly.

 Proportion of children who are moderately malnourished increased considerably.