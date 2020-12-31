Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of November was characterized by sunny and hot weather with few rainy days in the beginning and mid-month.

▪ The county Vegetation Condition declined to normal vegetation greenness.

▪ Majority of accessible forage was fair, with little regeneration taking place as shortage in traditional grazing areas looms.

▪ Water availability was fair due to low recharge level which may last not more than two months in open sources.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good to fair in all livelihood zones. However, majority are deteriorating.

▪ Household milk production declined marginally in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices stabilized in all markets as demand firms up to the festive season. Food commodities prices stabilized.

▪ Household milk consumption increased over the period under review.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption stabilized. ▪ Proportion of children who were moderately and severely malnourished was 4.8% and 2.3% respectively.