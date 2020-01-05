Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of November was mainly rainy and cloudy with minimum sunny intervals. Rains were well distributed temporary and spatially.

▪ The 3-month Vegetation Condition improved significantly to normal vegetation greenness state.

▪ Condition and availability of pasture and browse was good and developing well due to presence of ample soil moisture.

▪ Water availability was good in all the sources following the heavy rains in all parts of the county.

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of small stock and cattle was ranged from fair to good in all livelihood zones. Deaths reported in Garbatulla subcounty were caused by flooding.

▪ Milk production was good and on a sharp increasing trend in the agro-pastoral and pastoral livelihood zone.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices improved significantly while food prices stabilized over the period under review. Vegetable prices reduced significantly due to increased supply.

▪ Household milk consumption was good over the period under review due to improved production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households unable to adequately meet their daily nutritional needs remained at 46.5% of the population.

▪ Malnutrition level among children under five year’s remained high but expected to improve significantly.