05 Jan 2020

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of November was mainly rainy and cloudy with minimum sunny intervals. Rains were well distributed temporary and spatially.
▪ The 3-month Vegetation Condition improved significantly to normal vegetation greenness state.
▪ Condition and availability of pasture and browse was good and developing well due to presence of ample soil moisture.
▪ Water availability was good in all the sources following the heavy rains in all parts of the county.

Production Indicators
▪ Body condition of small stock and cattle was ranged from fair to good in all livelihood zones. Deaths reported in Garbatulla subcounty were caused by flooding.
▪ Milk production was good and on a sharp increasing trend in the agro-pastoral and pastoral livelihood zone.

Access Indicators
▪ Livestock prices improved significantly while food prices stabilized over the period under review. Vegetable prices reduced significantly due to increased supply.
▪ Household milk consumption was good over the period under review due to improved production.

Utilization Indicators
▪ Proportion of households unable to adequately meet their daily nutritional needs remained at 46.5% of the population.
▪ Malnutrition level among children under five year’s remained high but expected to improve significantly.

