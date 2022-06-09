Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The weather pattern for month of May was marked by high daytime temperature, intermittent cloud cover and light showers in selected areas at the beginning of the month.

▪ Vegetation condition deteriorated to a severe drought status.

▪ Forage shortage looms due to high rate of depletion in grazing areas and dry season grazing reserves.

▪ Water availability was fair in majority of locations therefore shorter distances to watering points.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of all species ranged from fair to poor where a moderate proportion of cattle had very poor even as some died of starvation.

▪ Household milk production declined slightly and expected to deteriorate further during the dry season.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock market performance was poor leading to depressed income. Food commodities prices increased significantly attributed to the depleting amount of food stocks.

▪ Household milk consumption was low due to poor availability.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption remained high, indicating poor food availability.

▪ Proportion of children who were at risk of malnutrition increased slightly normal attributed to poor food consumption