Kenya

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month’s weather conditions were dominated by sunny days with few rainy days. Onset of dry spell is evident with start of strong winds during the day and night.

  • Vegetation condition remained at moderate vegetation deficit.

  • A great proportion of accessible forage was poor triggering migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.

  • Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Majority of animals’ body condition especially goats, sheep and cattle was fair and deteriorating in all livelihood zones.

  • Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further into the long dry spell.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock prices stabilized in all markets as body conditions and demand remained relatively fair compared to April. Food commodities prices stabilized too with consistent supply.

  • Household milk consumption was low due to low availability caused by the fair to poor production.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption stabilized.

  • Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.

