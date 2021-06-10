Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month’s weather conditions were dominated by sunny days with few rainy days. Onset of dry spell is evident with start of strong winds during the day and night.
Vegetation condition remained at moderate vegetation deficit.
A great proportion of accessible forage was poor triggering migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.
Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Majority of animals’ body condition especially goats, sheep and cattle was fair and deteriorating in all livelihood zones.
Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further into the long dry spell.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices stabilized in all markets as body conditions and demand remained relatively fair compared to April. Food commodities prices stabilized too with consistent supply.
Household milk consumption was low due to low availability caused by the fair to poor production.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption stabilized.
Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.