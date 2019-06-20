Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of May was marked by hot weather mixed with long intervals of sunshine. Moderate showers were received in Isiolo South the last week of the month.
The 3-Month Vegetation Condition worsened slightly maintained a severe vegetation condition.
Pasture and browse availability and condition ranged from fair to poor and deteriorating steadily.
Water availability in all sources ranged from fair to poor and on a deteriorating trend in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition of small stock and cattle remained fair in all livelihood zones.
Milk production was poor even though it stabilized over the period majorly in the pastoral livelihood zone.
Crops are young development stages with a general poor growth rate due to poor performance of rains. Small-scale irrigation activity was fair and expected to worsen due to poor water recharge levels in rivers.
Access Indicators
Livestock prices decreased while food prices increased over the period under review.
Household milk consumption reduced slightly over the period under review.
Utilization Indicators
- Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s stabilized during the period.