20 Jun 2019

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
Download PDF (931.44 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of May was marked by hot weather mixed with long intervals of sunshine. Moderate showers were received in Isiolo South the last week of the month.

  • The 3-Month Vegetation Condition worsened slightly maintained a severe vegetation condition.

  • Pasture and browse availability and condition ranged from fair to poor and deteriorating steadily.

  • Water availability in all sources ranged from fair to poor and on a deteriorating trend in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Livestock body condition of small stock and cattle remained fair in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production was poor even though it stabilized over the period majorly in the pastoral livelihood zone.

  • Crops are young development stages with a general poor growth rate due to poor performance of rains. Small-scale irrigation activity was fair and expected to worsen due to poor water recharge levels in rivers.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock prices decreased while food prices increased over the period under review.

  • Household milk consumption reduced slightly over the period under review.

Utilization Indicators

  • Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s stabilized during the period.

