Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ March was characterized by mild cloud cover, irregular sunny intervals and mild to heavy showers. Rains were received in the last week of the month.

▪ The county Vegetation Condition was above normal. The above normal greenness was slightly eroded by short dry spell.

▪ Condition and availability of pasture and browse was good with majority of grass dry in all grazing areas.

▪ Water availability was good in all the sources following the heavy rains in all parts of the county.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good in all livelihood zones.

▪ Overall milk production slightly declined in all livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices reduced slightly as an impact of market interruptions following outbreak of COVID-19. Food prices stabilized over the period under review. Vegetable prices stabilized prices due to a steady supply.

▪ Household milk consumption was good over the period under review due to improved production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with acceptable food consumption stabilized as well as those with a poor food consumption.

▪ Malnutrition status among children under five years worsened slightly.