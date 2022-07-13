Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The weather pattern for month of June was characterized by intermittent cloud cover, lower temperature and strong winds during the night.

▪ Vegetation condition maintained at a severe drought status.

▪ Forage shortage prevailed due to depletion of majority of grazing areas and dry season grazing reserves.

▪ Water availability was fair in majority of pastoral locations thereby maintaining normal range of distances to watering points.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of all species ranged from fair to poor where a moderate proportion of cattle had very poor even as some died of starvation.

▪ Household milk production declined slightly and expected to deteriorate further during the dry season.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock market performance was poor leading to depressed income. Food commodities prices increased significantly attributed to prevailing shortage of food stocks.

▪ Household milk consumption was low due to poor availability.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption remained high, indicating poor food availability.

▪ Proportion of children who were at risk of malnutrition remained relatively high attributed to poor food consumption.