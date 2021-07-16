Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month’s weather conditions were dominated by intermittent sunny and cloudy weather and strong winds.

 Vegetation condition worsened after drifting from moderate vegetation deficit to severe vegetation deficit.

 A great proportion of accessible forage was poor triggering migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.

 Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Majority of animals’ body condition especially goats, sheep and cattle was fair and deteriorating in all livelihood zones.

 Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further into the long dry spell.

Access Indicators

 Livestock prices stabilized in all markets as body conditions and demand remained relatively fair compared to May. Food commodities prices increased with reducing stocks.

 Household milk consumption was low due to low availability caused by the fair to poor production.

Utilization Indicators

 Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.

 Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.