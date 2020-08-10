Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ June was characterized by minimal cloud cover, long sunny intervals and an onset of strong winds. No rains were received during the period under review.

▪ The county Vegetation Condition was above normal with deterioration from May a signal for poor regeneration during the long rains.

▪ Condition and availability of forage was good to fair, with a steady rate of depletion recorded.

▪ Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good in all livelihood zones.

▪ Overall milk production slightly declined in all livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices reduced slightly due to impacts of market interruptions associated with outbreak of COVID-19. Food prices stabilized over the period under review. Vegetable prices stabilized prices due to a steady supply.

▪ Household milk consumption was good but reduced slightly over due to reduced production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with acceptable food consumption reduced significantly as those had poor and borderline consumption stabilized.