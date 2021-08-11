Kenya

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month’s weather conditions was dominated by intermittent sunny and cloudy weather accompanied by strong winds.

  • Vegetation condition deteriorated for the second month in a row and maintained a severe vegetation deficit.

  • A great proportion of accessible forage was poor a factor that led to migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.

  • Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Body condition for majority of livestock was fair for goats, sheep and cattle. All are on a deteriorating trend in all livelihood zones.

  • Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage and water shortage continue.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock market performance was above LTA but deteriorating steadily while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks held.

  • Household milk consumption was poor due to its low availability as a result of the reduced production.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.

  • Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.

