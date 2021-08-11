Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month’s weather conditions was dominated by intermittent sunny and cloudy weather accompanied by strong winds.
Vegetation condition deteriorated for the second month in a row and maintained a severe vegetation deficit.
A great proportion of accessible forage was poor a factor that led to migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.
Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Body condition for majority of livestock was fair for goats, sheep and cattle. All are on a deteriorating trend in all livelihood zones.
Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage and water shortage continue.
Access Indicators
Livestock market performance was above LTA but deteriorating steadily while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks held.
Household milk consumption was poor due to its low availability as a result of the reduced production.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.
Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.