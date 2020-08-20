Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of July was characterized by intermittent cloud cover and sunny intervals. Strong winds continued in all parts of the county. Irregular light showers were also received.

▪ The county Vegetation Condition was slightly above normal having recorded a slight deterioration from previous month a signal for poor regeneration during the long rains season.

▪ Condition and availability of forage was good to fair, with a steady rate of depletion recorded.

▪ Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good to fair in all livelihood zones.

▪ Overall milk production declined marginally in all livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices improved significantly after re-opening of markets and easing of travel restrictions as food and vegetable prices stabilized.

▪ Household milk consumption was good but reduced slightly over the period under review due to reduced production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with acceptable food consumption stabilized significantly as those had poor and borderline