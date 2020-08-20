Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of July was characterized by intermittent cloud cover and sunny intervals. Strong winds continued in all parts of the county. Irregular light showers were also received.
▪ The county Vegetation Condition was slightly above normal having recorded a slight deterioration from previous month a signal for poor regeneration during the long rains season.
▪ Condition and availability of forage was good to fair, with a steady rate of depletion recorded.
▪ Water availability was on a declining trend as there was no significant recharge during the long rains.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Body condition of camel, small stock and cattle was good to fair in all livelihood zones.
▪ Overall milk production declined marginally in all livelihood zones.
Access Indicators
▪ Livestock prices improved significantly after re-opening of markets and easing of travel restrictions as food and vegetable prices stabilized.
▪ Household milk consumption was good but reduced slightly over the period under review due to reduced production.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Proportion of households with acceptable food consumption stabilized significantly as those had poor and borderline