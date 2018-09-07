07 Sep 2018

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (928.76 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- The month of July was characterized by cold weather, strong winds with intermittent occurrence of sunny and cloud intervals.
- The 3-Month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) reduced significantly but still above the normal vegetation condition.
- Pasture and browse availability was good in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
- Water availability in all sources was good following a significant recharge during the ended rainfall season. Water levels in rivers dropped significantly.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition for all species was good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production reduced slightly compared to the previous month.
- Crop yields, cereals and legumes, were good as the harvesting season came to an end. Vegetables under small-scale irrigated systems were doing well.

Access Indicators
- Livestock prices improved during the month while food commodities prices reduced.
- Household milk consumption reduced marginally over the period under review.

Utilization Indicators
- Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s, shown a significant reduction as compared to the previous months’ rate.

