Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The month of July was characterized by cold weather, strong winds with intermittent occurrence of sunny and cloud intervals.
- The 3-Month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) reduced significantly but still above the normal vegetation condition.
- Pasture and browse availability was good in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
- Water availability in all sources was good following a significant recharge during the ended rainfall season. Water levels in rivers dropped significantly.
Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition for all species was good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production reduced slightly compared to the previous month.
- Crop yields, cereals and legumes, were good as the harvesting season came to an end. Vegetables under small-scale irrigated systems were doing well.
Access Indicators
- Livestock prices improved during the month while food commodities prices reduced.
- Household milk consumption reduced marginally over the period under review.
Utilization Indicators
- Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s, shown a significant reduction as compared to the previous months’ rate.