Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The month of July was characterized by cold weather, strong winds with intermittent occurrence of sunny and cloud intervals.

- The 3-Month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) reduced significantly but still above the normal vegetation condition.

- Pasture and browse availability was good in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.

- Water availability in all sources was good following a significant recharge during the ended rainfall season. Water levels in rivers dropped significantly.

Production Indicators

- Livestock body condition for all species was good in all livelihood zones.

- Milk production reduced slightly compared to the previous month.

- Crop yields, cereals and legumes, were good as the harvesting season came to an end. Vegetables under small-scale irrigated systems were doing well.

Access Indicators

- Livestock prices improved during the month while food commodities prices reduced.

- Household milk consumption reduced marginally over the period under review.

Utilization Indicators

- Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s, shown a significant reduction as compared to the previous months’ rate.