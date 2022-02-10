Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The weather pattern was characterized by hot, cloudy with rains around Isiolo and Garbatulla in the first dekad of the month under review. The other two dekad remained dry and hot.

▪ County is in severe vegetation deficit having improved slightly.

▪ Forage was partially available in Kinna, Garbatulla and Burat.

▪ Water availability was fair in majority of locations therefore shorter distances to watering points.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition in all species remained poor but some are slowly recovering. The most affected are cattle with a slow recovery.

▪ Household milk production improved slightly and expected to improve slightly in February due to forage availability.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock market performance was poor and expected to improve gradually as livestock is expected to recover while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks.

▪ Household milk consumption was low due to poor availability.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption decreased marginally.

▪ Proportion of children who were severely malnourished decreased slightly attributed to ongoing IMAM program.