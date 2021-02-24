Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of January was characterized by sunny and hot weather with few parts experiencing little showers.

▪ Vegetation condition in a greater proportion of the county remained at moderate vegetation deficit.

▪ A great proportion of accessible forage ranged from fair to poor following poor to no regeneration in pastoral livelihood zones.

Shortage of livestock feed is therefore looming.

▪ Water availability was fair due to low recharge levels and worsened by increasing distances to forage.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of camel, goats and cattle ranged from good to fair in all livelihood zones and expected to worsen.

▪ Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate in all livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices increased in all markets as demand firms up to the festive season. Food commodities prices stabilized.

▪ Household milk consumption was low given the reducing production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased slightly.

▪ Proportion of children who were moderately and severely malnourished decreased marginally.