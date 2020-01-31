Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- January was characterized by mixed weather patterns with varying intensity of sunny and cloud cover. Rains were received in the second and last dekad of the month.
- The county Vegetation Condition improved significantly to very good vegetation greenness status.
- Condition and availability of pasture and browse was good with majority of grass in maturing successfully.
- Water availability was good in all the sources following the heavy rains in all parts of the county.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators
- Body condition of small stock and cattle was good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production was stable in the agro-pastoral and pastoral livelihood zone.
Access Indicators
- Livestock prices improved significantly while food prices reduced over the period under review. Vegetable prices stabilized prices due to steady supply.
- Household milk consumption was good over the period under review due to improved production.
Utilization Indicators
- Proportion of households unable to adequately meet their daily nutritional needs reduced significantly.
- Malnutrition status among children under five year’s remained improved significantly. The trend is expected to be maintained for a few months in a row.