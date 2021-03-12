Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month was characterized by hot sunny weather with Isiolo central and Kinna experiencing off-season showers.
▪ Vegetation condition in a greater proportion of the county remained at moderate vegetation deficit.
▪ A great proportion of accessible forage ranged from fair to poor following poor to no regeneration in pastoral livelihood zones.
Shortage of livestock feed is therefore looming.
▪ Water availability was fair due to low recharge levels and worsened by increasing distances to forage.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Body condition of camel, goats and cattle ranged from good to fair in all livelihood zones and expected to worsen.
▪ Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further in all livelihood zones.
Access Indicators
▪ Livestock prices stabilized in all markets as supply reduced compared to January. Food commodities prices stabilized.
▪ Household milk consumption was low given the reducing production.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased slightly.
▪ Proportion of children who were moderately and severely malnourished increased marginally.