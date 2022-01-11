Kenya

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Weather was characterized by hot, cloudy weather with heavy rains around Isiolo in the last dekad. Areas left out in November,

i.e Cherab, Charri and Sericho received two days rainfall.

  • Vegetation had a severe deficit. Isiolo South had extreme deficit.

  • Forage was partially available in Kinna, Garbatulla and Burat.

  • Water availability improved slightly in majority of locations leading to reduction in distances in the pastoral livelihood zone.
    Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Body condition in all species remained poor but some are slowly recovering. The most affected are cattle, sheep and goats. Several cases of deaths due to starvation have been reported.

  • Household milk production was low and expected to improve gradually starting in January as feed availability improves.

Access Indicators

  • Livestock market performance was poor and expected to improve gradually as livestock recover while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks.

  • Household milk consumption was low due to poor availability.

Utilization Indicators

  • Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.

  • Proportion of children who were severely malnourished decreased slightly.

