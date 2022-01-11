Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Weather was characterized by hot, cloudy weather with heavy rains around Isiolo in the last dekad. Areas left out in November,
i.e Cherab, Charri and Sericho received two days rainfall.
Vegetation had a severe deficit. Isiolo South had extreme deficit.
Forage was partially available in Kinna, Garbatulla and Burat.
Water availability improved slightly in majority of locations leading to reduction in distances in the pastoral livelihood zone.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Body condition in all species remained poor but some are slowly recovering. The most affected are cattle, sheep and goats. Several cases of deaths due to starvation have been reported.
Household milk production was low and expected to improve gradually starting in January as feed availability improves.
Access Indicators
Livestock market performance was poor and expected to improve gradually as livestock recover while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks.
Household milk consumption was low due to poor availability.
Utilization Indicators
Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.
Proportion of children who were severely malnourished decreased slightly.