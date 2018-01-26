Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2017
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Dec 2017 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The month of December was characterized by an alternating occurrence of cloud cover with instances of light showers in few parts.
- The 3-Month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) for Isiolo was 12.2 indicating a severe vegetation deficit. Isiolo North and Isiolo South were both at severe vegetation deficit respectively.
- The water levels and availability were below normal apart from a few parts that received some rains though little.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
- The condition of pasture and browse was in a greater proportion of the county was characterized by depleted and bare grazing areas with limited regeneration reported in selected parts.
- Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was poor while that of goats and camel was fair with a slight improvement across all the livelihood zones.
- Condition of crops under rainfed was relatively poor as moisture stress signs set in after rains ceased in the second and third dekads of November.
Access Indicators
- Livestock prices indicated a poor with an unstable trend and a near stabilization of prices of food commodities.
- Milk production and consumption per household was 1.5 litres and 0.96 litres respectively.
Utilization Indicators
- Percentage of children at risk of malnourishment whose MUAC was below 135mm was 28.9 percent for the period under review which was higher than the long-term average of 20.6 percent.