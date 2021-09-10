Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month’s weather conditions was dominated by intermittent sunny and cloudy weather accompanied by strong winds.
▪ Vegetation condition remained at severe vegetation deficit.
▪ A great proportion of accessible forage was poor a factor that led to migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.
▪ Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources remained high in pastoral livelihood zone.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Body condition for majority of livestock was fair to poor for goats, sheep and cattle and deteriorating in all livelihood zones. Few cattle deaths due to starvation reported in Oldonyiro.
▪ Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage and water shortage continue.
Access Indicators
▪ Livestock market performance was above LTA but deteriorating steadily while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks held.
▪ Household milk consumption was poor due to its low availability as a result of the reduced production.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.
▪ Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightl