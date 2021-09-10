Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month’s weather conditions was dominated by intermittent sunny and cloudy weather accompanied by strong winds.

▪ Vegetation condition remained at severe vegetation deficit.

▪ A great proportion of accessible forage was poor a factor that led to migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.

▪ Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources remained high in pastoral livelihood zone.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition for majority of livestock was fair to poor for goats, sheep and cattle and deteriorating in all livelihood zones. Few cattle deaths due to starvation reported in Oldonyiro.

▪ Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further as forage and water shortage continue.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock market performance was above LTA but deteriorating steadily while food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low stocks held.

▪ Household milk consumption was poor due to its low availability as a result of the reduced production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased marginally.

▪ Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightl