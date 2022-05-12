Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The weather pattern for month of April was marked by high daytime temperature, intermittent cloud cover and light to heavy rains in various parts of the county. ▪ Vegetation condition deteriorated to a severe drought status. ▪ Forage shortage looms due to high rate of depletion in Kinna, Garbatulla and Burat wards and neighbouring dry season reserves. ▪ Water availability was fair in majority of locations therefore shorter distances to watering points.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Body condition of all species improved slightly though majority are still in a poor to fair body condition. Most affected were cattle. ▪ Household milk production declined slightly and expected to improve slightly in case the rains onset actualizes as expected.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock market performance stabilized but may improve in case the rainfall season performs well. Food commodities prices remained relatively high attributed to low availability of stocks. ▪ Household milk consumption was low due to poor availability.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption remained high, indicating increased food insecurity. ▪ Proportion of children who were severely malnourished remained higher than normal attributed to poor food consumption.