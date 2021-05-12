Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month was characterized by mixed sunny and rainy weather conditions though rainy days were few. Rains were generally poorly distributed temporary and spatially.

▪ Vegetation condition remained at moderate vegetation deficit.

▪ A great proportion of accessible forage was poor triggering migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.

▪ Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Majority of animals’ body condition especially goats, sheep and cattle was fair and deteriorating in all livelihood zones.

▪ Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further in all livelihood zones.

Access Indicators

▪ Livestock prices reduced slightly in all markets as body condition and demand was relatively poor compared to February. Food commodities prices stabilized.

▪ Household milk consumption was low given the reducing production.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased substantially.

▪ Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.