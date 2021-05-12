Kenya
Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month was characterized by mixed sunny and rainy weather conditions though rainy days were few. Rains were generally poorly distributed temporary and spatially.
▪ Vegetation condition remained at moderate vegetation deficit.
▪ A great proportion of accessible forage was poor triggering migration to dry season grazing reserves though insecure.
▪ Water availability was fair due to poor recharge while distances to sources increased considerably.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Majority of animals’ body condition especially goats, sheep and cattle was fair and deteriorating in all livelihood zones.
▪ Household milk production was low and expected to deteriorate further in all livelihood zones.
Access Indicators
▪ Livestock prices reduced slightly in all markets as body condition and demand was relatively poor compared to February. Food commodities prices stabilized.
▪ Household milk consumption was low given the reducing production.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Proportion of households with poor and borderline food consumption increased substantially.
▪ Proportion of children who were moderately malnourished increased slightly.