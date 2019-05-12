Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators
The month of April was marked by hot weather mixed with long intervals of sunshine with moderate showers being received in the last week of the month under review.
The 3-Month Vegetation Condition worsened slightly but maintained a moderate vegetation condition.
Pasture and browse availability and condition worsened now at a fair to poor condition deteriorating steadily.
Water availability in all sources ranged from fair to poor and on a deteriorating trend in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Livestock body condition of small stock and cattle deteriorated good to fair in all livelihood zones.
Milk production reduced significantly over the period majorly in the pastoral livelihood zone.
Planting season began after the showers though the real onset in many parts of the county is yet to occur. Small-scale irrigation was downscaled further due to low water levels in rivers leading to continuous rationing.
Access Indicators
Livestock and food prices stabilized over the period under review.
Household milk consumption reduced significantly over the period under review.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s increased slightly during the period.