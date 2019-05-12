Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

 The month of April was marked by hot weather mixed with long intervals of sunshine with moderate showers being received in the last week of the month under review.

 The 3-Month Vegetation Condition worsened slightly but maintained a moderate vegetation condition.

 Pasture and browse availability and condition worsened now at a fair to poor condition deteriorating steadily.

 Water availability in all sources ranged from fair to poor and on a deteriorating trend in the pastoral and agro-pastoral livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Livestock body condition of small stock and cattle deteriorated good to fair in all livelihood zones.

 Milk production reduced significantly over the period majorly in the pastoral livelihood zone.

 Planting season began after the showers though the real onset in many parts of the county is yet to occur. Small-scale irrigation was downscaled further due to low water levels in rivers leading to continuous rationing.

Access Indicators

 Livestock and food prices stabilized over the period under review.

 Household milk consumption reduced significantly over the period under review.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition levels among children under five year’s increased slightly during the period.