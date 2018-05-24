Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The month of April was characterized by heavy downpours resulting into flooding in several parts of the county.

- The 3-Month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) improved significantly to above normal vegetation condition.

- There was a significant regeneration of natural vegetation in all livelihood zones hence improved pasture and browse condition.

- The water levels and availability improved significantly following a significant recharge of river catchments and other temporary water sources.

Production Indicators

- Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair to good and most were observed and reported to be on a recovery trend.

- Milk production improved significantly during the period under review as compared to previous month of March.

- Crop production was doing well though some sections suffered destruction by ranging floods.

Access Indicators

- Livestock prices improved during the month while food commodities prices stabilized.

- Household milk consumption improved significantly during the period under review.

Utilization Indicators

- Malnutrition levels among children under 5 years remained high though with a significant consistent reduction from the previous months rates.