24 May 2018

Isiolo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (830.17 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- The month of April was characterized by heavy downpours resulting into flooding in several parts of the county.
- The 3-Month Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) improved significantly to above normal vegetation condition.
- There was a significant regeneration of natural vegetation in all livelihood zones hence improved pasture and browse condition.
- The water levels and availability improved significantly following a significant recharge of river catchments and other temporary water sources.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair to good and most were observed and reported to be on a recovery trend.
- Milk production improved significantly during the period under review as compared to previous month of March.
- Crop production was doing well though some sections suffered destruction by ranging floods.

Access Indicators
- Livestock prices improved during the month while food commodities prices stabilized.
- Household milk consumption improved significantly during the period under review.

Utilization Indicators
- Malnutrition levels among children under 5 years remained high though with a significant consistent reduction from the previous months rates.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.