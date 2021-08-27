Kenya + 8 more
Information needs assessments among refugees and host communities in Kenya
Attachments
DW Akademie’s project Refugees and Migration in Africa supports the establishment of information services and feedback systems in refugee camps in several countries. To find out how people in our project area in Kenya communicate, we commissioned a quantitative and qualitative study in 2019. What languages do they speak? Do they have access to broadcast, print and digital media? Which sources of information do they trust? What kind of information is lacking? The study is available for free download here.