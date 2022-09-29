INEE Guidance Note on Teacher Wellbeing in Emergency Settings: Domain 3 - Teaching and Learning, Kakuma Refugee Camp Contextualization

These contextualization tools consist of a methodology and reflections, as well as the resultant contextualized Domain 3 of the Guidance Note for Teacher Wellbeing in Emergency Settings for use in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kenya.

Gladys Mwuguzi, Vianney Mpitavuma, and Mayen Aguer Arok conducted this work in coordination with UNHCR and teachers and school administrators in Kakuma. The contextualization focuses on national, incentive, and intern teachers. The national and intern teachers are Kenyan citizens while incentive teachers are from the refugee communities.

This contextualization project sought to better understand the challenges, opportunities, and limitations of contextualizing a global good for use in specific contexts. The resulting outputs provide important insights and lessons for INEE, and we hope these will be supportive resources for members wishing to engage in conversations and action around teacher wellbeing in their own contexts.

Read this accompanying blog for further information behind the project.

These publications are part of a larger project, funded by Education Cannot Wait, to develop a Teacher Wellbeing Toolkit in order to meet the needs of teachers in their local context. The resources developed under this project also include: