ICRC Regional Delegation Response to COVID-19 in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania - Jan-June 2020 - Facts & Figures

With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis mid-March, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) adjusted its ongoing humanitarian response and support in the region. Working in partnership with the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, we developed a new multi-disciplinary operational response to support prisons, and the national societies response to the pandemic.

Whilst setting up a COVID-19 response, it was crucial for the ICRC and the Red Cross Movement to adapt its humanitarian response in light of the pandemic. Regular operations that could continue were then adapted to ensure safe delivery of services and goods to the populations we serve and proper duty of care to our staff and National Society volunteers. The information contained in this bulletin is an overview

of our operations for the first half of 2020 in all 3 contexts.

Read the full report of our COVID-19 response in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania.