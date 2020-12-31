ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation: Facts & Figures, July - December 2020

ICRC REGIONAL DELEGATION RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND OTHER OPERATIONS IN KENYA, TANZANIA AND DJIBOUTI

With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis mid-March, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) adjusted its ongoing humanitarian response and support in the region. Working in partnership with the national societies, we developed a new multidisciplinary operational response to support prisons, and the National societies response to the pandemic.

In the second half of 2020, our regular operations continued, whilst observing health protocols all around. The information contained in this bulletin is an overview of our operations focusing on COVID-19 support and our regular operations.