ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation: Facts & Figures, January - June 2021

This bulletin contains an overview of our operations focusing on COVID-19 and other activities during the first half of the year 2021.

In 2021, the ICRC Nairobi delegation continued with its activities in places of detention focusing on the living conditions of detainees. We also worked to promote knowledge and respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and cultivate acceptance for humanitarian norms and principles among security forces, religious circles, academic circles, and other key stakeholders in the region.

Services to restore family links among refugees and migrants continued in the region, in addition to supporting the vulnerable communities in violence-affected areas through our Economic Security Project. Our work often takes place in partnership with Kenya Red Cross Society, Tanzania Red Cross Society, and Djibouti Red Crescent Society.

