22 Dec 2019

Hundreds in need of aid as floods wreak havoc in Lamu

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 22 Dec 2019 View Original

In Summary

  • In Chalaluma Village, about 10 houses have already been submerged.

  • One of the rivers which has contributed to the raging floods Lagwarera.

  • Mr Hussein Ajo pleaded with the government and well-wishers to supply them with food aid, tents, bedding and medical aid.

Hundreds of residents of villages affected by floods in Lamu County are in dire need of food and medication.

The residents, mostly at Bodhai-Junction on the border of Lamu and Garissa counties as well as Pandanguo and Chalaluma, have for the past one week been witnessing ravaging floods, mostly caused by rivers bursting their banks and sending torrents of water into the villages.

One of the rivers which has contributed to the raging floods Lagwarera. This is a seasonal river originating from the Ethiopian highlands, which burst its banks several months ago.

TRANSPORT

Other rivers are Kulang and Il Dere which have so far caused serious floods within Bodhai-Junction village and completely paralysed transport in the area.

All the 70 households living in Bodhai-Junction village are currently in dire need of food and medical aid as the residents have been unable to cross over to neighbouring villages to buy food items. This is after the floods washed away all roads connecting the villages to other parts of Lamu.

