Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Kenya

Appeal highlights

Severe drought and the secondary socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 have affected access to basic needs for children in Kenya. The President of Kenya declared the ongoing severe drought a national disaster on 9 September 2021, with 2.1 million people being food insecure by August 2021. Some 653,000 children aged 6 to 59 months require treatment for acute malnutrition, of which 142,000 are severely malnourished.

UNICEF will support the Government, United Nations and partners in the delivery of life-saving and protective interventions to drought-affected populations, providing essential services to refugees, and cushioning vulnerable families in the urban informal settlements against the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 through strengthening multi-sectoral linkages and maximizing integrated coverage to meet gaps in the response efforts of the Government and partners.