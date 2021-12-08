Kenya + 1 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Kenya
Attachments
Appeal highlights
Severe drought and the secondary socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 have affected access to basic needs for children in Kenya. The President of Kenya declared the ongoing severe drought a national disaster on 9 September 2021, with 2.1 million people being food insecure by August 2021. Some 653,000 children aged 6 to 59 months require treatment for acute malnutrition, of which 142,000 are severely malnourished.
UNICEF will support the Government, United Nations and partners in the delivery of life-saving and protective interventions to drought-affected populations, providing essential services to refugees, and cushioning vulnerable families in the urban informal settlements against the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 through strengthening multi-sectoral linkages and maximizing integrated coverage to meet gaps in the response efforts of the Government and partners.
UNICEF Kenya is requesting US$30.9 million to support critical life-saving and protective interventions for the most vulnerable children in the arid and semi-arid counties (ASAL), refugee camps and urban informal settlements.
SECTOR NEEDS
142,809 children aged 6-59 months need SAM treatment
1.3 million children and women need primary healthcare
2.1 million people lack access to safe water
559,484 children in need of protection services
1.4 million children in need of access to school