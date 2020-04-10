How Refugees Take Control of Who “Belongs”: A Case Study of Refugees in Towns - Mombasa, Kenya

Aisha Adan and Ella Duncan

Introduction

If you ask about the number of refugees in Mombasa, Kenya, you get conflicting answers. According to the Kenyan Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS), there are 15,600 legally registered refugees in Mombasa, over 8,000 of whom are Somalis. Yet one local security official said there are no refugees legally in Mombasa, and a Kenyan businesswoman reported, “There are no more refugees in Mombasa.” According to a local legal aid group, there are many more refugees than are formally counted. There seems to be some confusion about the number of refugees in Mombasa.

The confusion is the result of changing definitions of who is a refugee and the long history of Kenyan Somalis in Mombasa. To anyone—including Somalis—the identifiable differences between Kenyan Somalis and Somali refugees are subtle, and often comes down to hearing their Swahili accent. From our conversations and personal experiences, the obstacles and opportunities for refugees to integrate into Mombasa come from the ambiguities between those two different statuses: Kenyan-Somalis and Somali refugees. Refugees who use this ambiguity to blend into Mombasa’s society can avoid the burdens of Kenya’s restrictive refugee policy. Assuming the legal status of Kenyan-Somalis also allows one to open a business and start a new life. On the flip side, the ambiguity creates obstacles: both Somali refugees and Kenyan-Somalis in Mombasa are subject to social marginalization and police harassment on the basis of assumptions that they are all “refugees.” This report examines the impact and experiences of Somalis in Mombasa, and how Somali refugees and Kenyan-Somalis navigate their ambiguous identities and find creative ways to access the privileges promised by recognized legal status, with or without the status itself. This report tries to understand how Somali refugees and Kenyan-Somalis manage ambiguous identities and “belonging” in Mombasa.

We begin by introducing formal documentation as symbols of identity and the key to accessing services in Mombasa, detailing the difficult experience of Navigating Daily Bureaucracy as a Refugee.

Describing these difficulties leads into a discussion on Using Informal Networks; how relationships and similarities between Kenyan-Somalis and Somali-Somalis are used to overcome bureaucratic restrictions. Refugees’ Location in Mombasa and the Effects of Harassment then provides a look into where Somalis live and work in Mombasa, including some of the negative effects of a shared Somali identity. Finally, the section on Privileges explores who can claim certain privileges of “belonging” and how these claims are enacted.