From High-Risk to Resilient: Reducing Vulnerability to Violent Extremism in Kenya through Social and Economic Interventions

As recruitment into violent extremist organizations (VEOs) continues to stoke conflict and instability around the world, governments and peacebuilding actors are increasingly prioritizing preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE) efforts as part of a larger violence prevention strategy. P/CVE approaches span both programs that address the underlying, systemic drivers of violent extremism and those that work to reduce the risk of radicalization and recruitment among individuals and within vulnerable communities.

While an increasing number of studies have evaluated the impact of P/CVE interventions, there is still a significant need to understand “what works” in these programs. These evidence gaps are particularly pronounced for programs that seek to reduce the vulnerability of those who are most at risk of radicalization or recruitment into VEOs, compared to broader, community-based approaches that seek to reduce risk

across an entire population in an affected area. This evidence gap exists because of the infancy of such programming approaches and attempts to identify who is most at risk, as well as the ethical, technical, and operational challenges of implementing impact evaluations with such populations.

This research report uses analysis of data from Mercy Corps’ Collective Resilience Against Extremism (CREATE) program to help fill two key evidence gaps: 1) what matters for reducing vulnerability to VEO recruitment, and 2) what activities and approaches are most effective in increasing resilience among the highest-risk individuals. The CREATE program operates in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, and seeks to demonstrate how to identify and engage with at-risk individuals and how interventions that provide holistic packages of personal guidance, knowledge, and access to opportunities can be an effective means of reducing their vulnerability to radicalization and recruitment. We used pre- and post-assessment surveys from participants in CREATE’s program activities in four counties in coastal Kenya (Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Lamu) to collect data on five key indicators of individual resilience to VE recruitment and participants’ attitudes towards the use of violence. Our analysis also draws on open-ended qualitative responses from participants and the program team’s broader learning from the process of implementing CREATE.

Taken together, this evidence provides new insights on how social and economic interventions can build resilience to VE recruitment, which has implications for how and when practitioners should engage in P/CVE programs and how to tailor programs to more effectively flip risk of recruitment into resilience.