06 Jun 2018

Grant approved for flood victims in Kenya

Report
from Government of Hong Kong SAR
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $6.217 million to World Vision Hong Kong for providing relief to flood victims in Kenya.

Announcing the grant today (June 5), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide water filters, household and hygiene items and mobile toilets to the victims. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, World Vision Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

