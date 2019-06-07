GIEWS Country Brief: Kenya 07-June-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Unfavourable prospects for 2019 “long-rains” crops in southeastern and coastal areas due to dismal performance of seasonal rains

Pasture and water shortages in pastoral areas affecting livestock conditions

Prices of maize surging in recent months to high levels, driven by concerns over performance of current crops

Number of severely food insecure people sharply increased in 2019 and caseload expected to reach 2 million in July

Unfavourable prospects for 2019 “long-rains” crops in southeastern and coastal areas

Planting of “long-rains” main season crops normally starts in March in major growing areas of Central, Rift Valley and Western provinces. Severe early season dryness prevailed over most cropping areas, delaying planting operations and affecting crop germination and vegetation conditions. In high potential cropping areas of the southwestern “maize basket” (Bungoma, Lugari,

Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi North, Nandi South, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties), cumulative rainfall between February and mid-April was up to 80 percent below average. Despite improved rains between mid-April and late May, according to FAO’s Agricultural Stress Index System (ASI), severe drought was still affecting between 20 and 45 percent of the cropland in late May in most areas of the “maize basket”. Significant rainfall deficits were also recorded in several central medium potential cropping areas and in most southeastern and coastal marginal agriculture livelihood zones. Here, drought conditions prevailed in March and April and, despite localized heavy rains in May, cumulative seasonal precipitations were 30‑65 percent below average. According to ASI, severe drought was affecting up to 45 percent of the cropland in late May.

Fall Armyworm outbreaks have been reported in several cropping areas, including Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Marakwet, West Pokot, Laikipia, Narok, Busia and Kisumu counties. Infestation levels were fostered by the prevailing dry conditions in March and April, but have recently declined with the increased precipitations received in May.

The latest Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF) weather forecast points to above-average rains between June and August in major southwestern growing areas. If this forecast materializes, a substantial recovery of water‑stressed crops is still possible as the growing season continues up to October, when the harvest normally starts. By contrast, in southeastern and coastal marginal agriculture areas, where seasonal rains usually subside in early June, the damage to crops is likely to be irreversible and crop production prospects remain unfavourable. The harvest, usually starting in July, will be delayed by at least one month and production is forecast to be about 50 percent below average. In these areas, it would be the second consecutive poor harvest, as the 2018/19 “short-rains” output, gathered last February, was more than 60 percent below average due to inadequate precipitations.